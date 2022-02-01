Crews respond to structure fire on Columbia Road
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Road between Flowing Wells Road and Washington Road is shut down due to a structure fire.
Crews are currently responding to the structure fire.
At least seven fire trucks are at the scene, and smoke is still coming from the structure.
We spoke to a Columbia County Sheriff who says he doesn’t exactly know what happened yet.
News 12 is on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.
