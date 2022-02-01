Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire on Columbia Road

Structure fire on Columbia Road.
Structure fire on Columbia Road.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Road between Flowing Wells Road and Washington Road is shut down due to a structure fire.

Crews are currently responding to the structure fire.

At least seven fire trucks are at the scene, and smoke is still coming from the structure.

We spoke to a Columbia County Sheriff who says he doesn’t exactly know what happened yet.

News 12 is on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
d
Accident on I-520 near Gordon Highway exit
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Augusta National to host job fairs for 2022 Masters Tournament
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Latest News

Driver crashes in Local.
Man drives car into local Martinez restaurant
Here’s what you need to know about COVID & flu season.
Here’s what experts want you to know about COVID and flu season
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Jon Decker was live from the White House.
Russia-Ukraine conflict with Jon Decker