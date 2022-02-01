Crews battle early morning fire in Belvedere

Belvedere, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire on McNair Drive by Kershaw Place in Belvedere, near North Augusta.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

We are still working to find out how the fire started, or if anyone in the home was injured.

