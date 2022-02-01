Advertisement

Crews battle early morning fire in Belvedere

Structure fire early Tuesday morning in North Augusta
Structure fire early Tuesday morning in North Augusta(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Belvedere, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire on McNair Drive by Kershaw Place in Belvedere, near North Augusta.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the call came in at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

We are still working to find out how the fire started, or if anyone in the home was injured.

Check back for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:57 a.m. to Club 706, 2632 Deans...
Four shot, one dead at bar on Deans Bridge Road
Multi-vehicle crash on Wrightsboro Road.
Multi-vehicle accident on Wrightsboro Road
Alejandro Medrano was last seen on Taylor Drive around noon Sunday. The sheriff’s office says...
RCSO searching for missing 32-year-old man
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Person identified, found dead outside Waynesboro restaurant

Latest News

Moore House fire
Several structure fires reported in the CSRA
Bengals Grovetown player
Grovetown alum will play in the 2022 Super Bowl
Grovetown super bowl
Grovetown alum playing in super bowl
structure fires
Several structure fires on Monday