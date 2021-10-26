Advertisement

Plant Vogtle’s 2 new reactors delayed again as costs mount

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Power Co. is pushing back the startup date for its two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. says it’s still redoing sloppy construction work and that contractors still aren’t meeting deadlines.

The third reactor at Plant Vogtle now isn’t projected to start generating electricity until between July and September of next year.

Previously the company said it would start in June at the latest.

The delay means more costs for a project already estimated to exceed $27.8 billion.

Southern said Thursday that it would release a new estimate of Vogtle’s costs next week.

The amount could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle have been under construction in recent years. Units 1 and 2 have been in operation for decades.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandi Bearden and Austin Randolph
Names released for victim, suspect after woman found slain along road
A woman's body was found along the side of the road on Oct. 24, 2021.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Edgefield County
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
FOLLOW-UP: Remember the thief who posed as a Walmart employee?
police lights
6-year-old struck in the head during Aiken County shooting
De’Quinn Hamlin,
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 37-year-old Augusta man

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
CSRA residents continue to avoid worst of surge in gas prices
From right: WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley and General Manager Mike Oates.
WRDW/WAGT news director inducted into Ga. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Fist bump
Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low
Doctor
Learn about new freestanding ER coming to North Augusta