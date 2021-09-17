Advertisement

Augusta Utilities plans to change due dates for billing

Water
Water(Storyblocks)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities will be changing the due dates for several service areas during the September and October billing periods.

This change will make all billing cycles consistent. This will allow a more uniform workflow and boost efficiency as the department moves toward fully electronic meter reading, the city said.

Late fees will be waived during this period but will resume in November.

Customers with questions may call 706-821-1851 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Edgefield teen, Sylvania woman die in separate local crashes
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Augusta man dies after shooting at convenience store

Latest News

Gas pump
Ga. gas prices fall slightly, but new Gulf storm could change that
Lenox Square
Atlanta mall to require youths to be accompanied after 3 p.m.
Premium Peanut investing $64.3 million in Orangeburg County; 130 new jobs planned
Premium Peanut investing $64.3 million in Orangeburg County; 130 new jobs planned
The first employees are welcomed at the Amazon fulfillment center in Appling on Sept. 8, 2021.
1st employees welcomed at new Amazon center in Appling