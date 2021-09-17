Augusta Utilities plans to change due dates for billing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities will be changing the due dates for several service areas during the September and October billing periods.

This change will make all billing cycles consistent. This will allow a more uniform workflow and boost efficiency as the department moves toward fully electronic meter reading, the city said.

Late fees will be waived during this period but will resume in November.

Customers with questions may call 706-821-1851 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

