Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham says he wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina, something he says would provide healthcare options, create jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) - A Democrat running to unseat South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing for legalization of marijuana in the state.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says that would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue.

Cunningham discussed his plan last week with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s official rollout of the plan. He would also expunge criminal records for low-level marijuana-related crimes.

Two other Democrats have filed for next year’s gubernatorial primary.

Cunningham says there’s support for legalization in South Carolina and that his plan would shore up the state’s finances by taking advantage of what he sees as an inevitable wave of change across the country.

