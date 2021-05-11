Power outage affects large stretch of North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A swath of North Augusta is dealing with a power outage.

Dominion Energy reports more than 1,900 customers are without power as of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in an area that encompasses downtown and much of the area just north of the Savannah River.

A transformer was reportedly blown at Buena Vista and Martintown Road, but it was unknown if that was related and traffic lights were reportedly out.

Restoration could take up to three hours, according to Dominion.

