Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Civil Service Board today reversed the firing of Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer.

Garrett Rolfe was fired in June, a day after he shot Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.

But the board concluded Rolfe wasn’t given due process before he was fired.

In its decision, the board said:

“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”

Rolfe is still charged with murder, but he’d sought to get his firing reversed by the board.

Read the board’s decision:

Brooks was shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, where police were talking to him after he’d fallen asleep in a car. In the process, he grabbed a taser and ran with it. That’s when he was killed.

The shooting of Brooks led to the resignation of Erika Shields as police chief.

She was succeeded by Rodney Bryant as interim police chief, and Bryant was named to the job permanently this week by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.