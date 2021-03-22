Advertisement

Georgia spa shooting suspect removed from church membership

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The suspected metro Atlanta spa shooter has been removed as a member of his church.

On Sunday, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, released a statement saying that Robert Aaron Long had been banished from their congregation.

The church said Long’s removal was necessary because his alleged crimes are in direct contradiction to their biblical beliefs and church bylaws.

The statement said Long could no longer be considered a member “since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

The church said no blame can be placed upon the victims, and that Long alone is responsible for his “evil actions.”

Crabapple First Baptist said its congregation is praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

The church said it deeply regrets the fear and pain Asian-Americans are feeling because of Long’s “inexcusable” actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Victim, suspect names released in Waffle House killing
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota
An incident report may shed light on the death of a man after he was taken into the custody of...
Report sheds light on case of man who died after being taken into Aiken County deputy’s custody
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled
One person is dead after an early morning car crash in Orangeburg County,
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning Orangeburg crash

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket