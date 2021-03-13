Advertisement

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Batesburg

(AP)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Batesburg Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to the 100 block of Holder Road around 1:57 p.m. A witness on the scene told them they saw a black male lying dead in the tree line.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and says the male sustained at least one gunshot wound. The coroner says the victim’s identity will be released once the family is notified. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Sheriff’s Department is classifying the death as suspicious and are continuing their investigation. They are asking anyone with information to please call them at (803) 648-6811.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

