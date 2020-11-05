Advertisement

Democrats fall short as Georgia GOP keeps state House edge

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Republicans have maintained a sizable majority in the Georgia state House, despite Democratic hopes for gains.

With seven seats still uncalled in the 180-member House, Republicans had won 100 as of Wednesday evening.

MORE | How Georgia became a legal focus in Trump election battle

Democrats had won 73. The minority party may gain a few seats, but not the 16 needed to overturn the 105-75 Republican majority.

Republican David Jenkins beat House Minority Leader Bob Trammell behind $1 million in GOP spending, while Democrats defeated two incumbent Republicans in suburban Atlanta.

Republican state Sen. P. K. Martin conceded defeat to Democrat Nikki Merritt in the only seat changing parties in the upper chamber.

Local legislative results

Georgia state Senate District 23:

  • Max Burns (R) 46,443, 59%
  • Ceretta Smith (D) 31,690, 41%

Georgia state House District 33:

  • Rob Leverett (R) 19,559, 74%
  • Kerry Hamm (D) 6,920, 26%

Georgia state House District 122:

  • Jodi Lott (R) 26,056, 70%
  • Doris Crutchfield (D) 11,209, 30%

Georgia state House District 158:

  • Butch Parrish (R) 15,363, 69%
  • Ann Gleason (D) 6,755, 31%

