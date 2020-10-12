Coroner probing death of pedestrian following Deans Bridge Road incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a car on Deans Bridge Road last week.

According to Bowen, 21-year-old Tyron Cordy was crossing Deans Bridge Road on Oct. 7 when he was struck by a car around 10:45 p.m.

Cordy was taken to AU Medical Center where he died Monday morning.

No autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.