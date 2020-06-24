Advertisement

Panera announces free coffee campaign for 2020 summer for subscription members

(Source: WILX)
(Source: WILX)(WILX)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Panera announced #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER for anyone signed up for the MyPanera+Coffee subscription, they will enjoy free, unlimited premium hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee until Labor Day.

Sign-ups start June 23 and will be open until July 4. Guests can get any size, any flavor once every two hours with unlimited refills in the bakery-café.

The subscription is regularly available for $8.99/month plus tax, and Panera will pause the renewal payments for current subscribers through Labor Day, so that everyone can enjoy a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee.

“We asked America if they wanted it, and the answer was a resounding YES—so we’re excited to kick off a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee for our guests through Labor Day,” Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer for Panera Bread, said in the release. “This is our way of sharing the famous Panera Warmth in a new way, as we may be all celebrating summer a little differently this year.”

Panera changed the game for coffee and tea drinkers earlier this March when it launched the MyPanera+ unlimited coffee subscription, eliminating the price barrier and false choices between premium coffee and delicious food. 

Panera is the first national restaurant company to offer an unlimited subscription for high-quality hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Final results in NY, Kentucky primaries could be days away

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National

Army now suspects foul play in disappearance of 20-year-old soldier

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The Army now suspects foul play in the disappearance of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier, a Fort Hood official said Tuesday after a meeting with the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

National

N. Korea: Kim suspended military retaliation against South

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea. It may be slowing the pressure campaign it has waged against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

News

Aiken animal shelter gives free adoptions to first responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is partnering with FOTAS to is give back to workers fighting on the frontlines.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

National

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

National

Trump rallies, commemorates border wall amid COVID-19 spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump is holding a second mask-optional rally in Arizona on the day the state reported a record high in COVID cases.