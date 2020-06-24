Panera announces free coffee campaign for 2020 summer for subscription members

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Panera announced #FREECOFFEE4SUMMER for anyone signed up for the MyPanera+Coffee subscription, they will enjoy free, unlimited premium hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee until Labor Day.

Sign-ups start June 23 and will be open until July 4. Guests can get any size, any flavor once every two hours with unlimited refills in the bakery-café.

The subscription is regularly available for $8.99/month plus tax, and Panera will pause the renewal payments for current subscribers through Labor Day, so that everyone can enjoy a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee.

“We asked America if they wanted it, and the answer was a resounding YES—so we’re excited to kick off a summer of free, unlimited premium coffee for our guests through Labor Day,” Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer for Panera Bread, said in the release. “This is our way of sharing the famous Panera Warmth in a new way, as we may be all celebrating summer a little differently this year.”

Panera changed the game for coffee and tea drinkers earlier this March when it launched the MyPanera+ unlimited coffee subscription, eliminating the price barrier and false choices between premium coffee and delicious food.

Panera is the first national restaurant company to offer an unlimited subscription for high-quality hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.

