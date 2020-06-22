GBI investigates officer involved use of force incident in Wrens, GA

WRENS Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI was requested by Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens to investigate a use of force incident that resulted in a 15-year-old being tased by an officer during a fight at an apartment complex.

According to officials, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 19, three officers with the Wrens Police Department were patrolling in the Pine Valley Apartments in Wrens, Georgia. One officer was working a special duty job at the apartments and the other two officers were on regular patrol.

While at the apartments, the officers observed a fight occurring between several individuals who were located within the apartment complex. While trying to break up the fight, one of the officers deployed his taser, striking a 15-year-old female who was actively participating in the fight. The female juvenile was also provided medical attention by EMS and was medically cleared at a local hospital.

The female juvenile was charged with affray and obstruction of an officer and was released to her parent.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the female juvenile was holding a child earlier in the evening but was not holding the child at the time she was tased.

The investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the GBI Office at 706-595-2575.

