Currently, the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) are not in the running to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

Beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Gamecocks play the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech is a 5.5-point favorite, with the point total set at 141.5.

South Carolina NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

South Carolina Team Stats

South Carolina outscores opponents by 29.0 points per game (scoring 82.0 per game to rank 142nd in college basketball while giving up 53.0 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and has a +29 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 South Carolina has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best South Carolina Players

Meechie Johnson Jr. leads the Gamecocks in scoring (15.0 PPG) and assists (3.0 per game).

South Carolina's rebounding leader is Zachary Davis, who averages 8.0 per game.

Ta'Lon Cooper hits 3.0 threes per game to lead the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's steals leader is Davis, who grabs 3.0 per game. Cooper leads the team averaging 1.0 block a contest.

