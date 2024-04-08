Bookmakers don't project much from the Clemson Tigers (1-0), listing them with +20000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Tigers play the UAB Blazers. The two teams take the court at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Clemson is favored by 6.5 points (the point total is set at 144.5).

Clemson NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 57th Bet $100 to win $20000

Clemson Team Stats

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and gives up 56.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Clemson Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Clemson has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Clemson Players

The Tigers' scoring leader is PJ Hall, who averages 20.0 points per game.

Ian Schieffelin paces Clemson with 7.0 rebounds a game, and Joseph Girard III leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.

Alex Hemenway knocks down 3.0 threes per game to lead the Tigers.

Chase Hunter leads the team with 1.0 steal per game. Schieffelin collects 1.0 block an outing to pace Clemson.

