Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (13-2) meeting the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-0) at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK Raven Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Chloe Kitts: 10.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.