The UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) meet the Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dillon Bailey: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 105th 78.0 Points Scored 79.6 71st 123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 76.1 296th 85th 38.7 Rebounds 40.3 44th 191st 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 21st 9.9 3pt Made 9.3 41st 82nd 15.3 Assists 15.6 67th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 10.9 109th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.