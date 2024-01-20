South Carolina vs. Arkansas January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC slate includes the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) playing the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tramon Mark: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Brazile: 9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|74.9
|184th
|309th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|63
|19th
|143rd
|37.3
|Rebounds
|36.9
|160th
|259th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|138th
|249th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|65th
|290th
|12
|Assists
|15.1
|92nd
|162nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.4
|23rd
