Saturday's MEAC slate includes the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-15) facing the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Morgan Beacham: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Kyla Bryant: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kimeira Burks: 13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Morgan Callahan: 12.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Teneil Robertson: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

