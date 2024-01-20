Presbyterian vs. Longwood January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-7) facing the Longwood Lancers (3-11) at 2:00 PM ET.
Presbyterian vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Christina Kline: 5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nuria Cunill: 3.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malea Brown: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kiki McIntyre: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
