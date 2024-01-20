On Saturday, January 20, 2024, two of the league's top scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.6) -- square off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Young posts 27.7 points, 3 boards and 11.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Dejounte Murray averages 20.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Clint Capela averages 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey posts 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is putting up 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's also draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (ninth in NBA).

The Cavaliers are receiving 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jarrett Allen this year.

Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 16 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while posting 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Georges Niang gets the Cavaliers 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Hawks Cavaliers 122.6 Points Avg. 113.1 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 47% Field Goal % 47.6% 36.7% Three Point % 35.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.