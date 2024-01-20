Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) meeting the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Joseph Girard III: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 141st 76.6 Points Scored 80.3 56th 240th 73.6 Points Allowed 70.7 160th 177th 36.5 Rebounds 38.1 111th 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 245th 234th 6.9 3pt Made 9.1 54th 196th 13.3 Assists 16.6 33rd 210th 12 Turnovers 9.8 34th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.