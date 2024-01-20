Saturday's SoCon slate includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) playing the Citadel Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. VMI Game Information

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Elijah Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Winston Hill: 9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Citadel vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 285th 70.2 Points Scored 72.6 240th 251st 73.9 Points Allowed 67.4 95th 44th 40.3 Rebounds 37.9 121st 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 145th 205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.1 220th 315th 11.5 Assists 11.5 315th 358th 15.7 Turnovers 10.9 109th

