The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this season.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is putting up 27.7 points, 3 rebounds and 11.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Hawks are getting 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 22 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.5 Points Avg. 122.6 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 46.8% Field Goal % 47% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

