Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (12-1) meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3) in a clash of CAA squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 12.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 13.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anika McGarity: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Khari Clark: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gigi Gonzalez: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shamarla King: 7.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zaida Gonzalez: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
