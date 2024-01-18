Thursday's Big South schedule includes the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) facing the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Doucet: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Alex Timmerman: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 10.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Josh Banks: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Caleb Burgess: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Abee: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 93rd 78.5 Points Scored 82.6 34th 105th 68.1 Points Allowed 74.7 267th 128th 37.6 Rebounds 36.8 167th 101st 10 Off. Rebounds 9.6 138th 183rd 7.5 3pt Made 8.6 81st 280th 12.1 Assists 16.5 36th 213th 12.1 Turnovers 12.1 213th

