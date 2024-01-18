Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) facing the Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Reyne Smith: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK CJ Fulton: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryce Butler: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Christian May: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 78th 79.1 Points Scored 66.1 334th 263rd 74.5 Points Allowed 64.5 39th 61st 39.5 Rebounds 40.4 40th 28th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 13.6 5th 16th 10.1 3pt Made 6.1 297th 118th 14.5 Assists 10.3 342nd 102nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 213th

