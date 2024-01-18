Charleston (SC) vs. Towson January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) facing the Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryce Butler: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|78th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|66.1
|334th
|263rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|39th
|61st
|39.5
|Rebounds
|40.4
|40th
|28th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.6
|5th
|16th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|297th
|118th
|14.5
|Assists
|10.3
|342nd
|102nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|213th
