Wofford vs. East Tennessee State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 15.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|71st
|79.6
|Points Scored
|71.5
|266th
|296th
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|103rd
|44th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|39.7
|58th
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|30th
|41st
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|160th
|67th
|15.6
|Assists
|10.9
|333rd
|109th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|162nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.