Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (7-8) play a fellow Big South team, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Kimmel Arena. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET.
Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leonor Paisana: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 4.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
