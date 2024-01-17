Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) meeting the Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

  • Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Justin Bailey: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Alves: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Walyn Napper: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Tucker: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank
246th 72.4 Points Scored 77.3 122nd
223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 62.6 16th
315th 33.1 Rebounds 40.9 31st
251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 13.0 8th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 5.6 328th
152nd 14.0 Assists 13.1 214th
195th 11.9 Turnovers 12.5 255th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.