Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-2 Big South) meeting the Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Upstate Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Justin Bailey: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Alves: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

South Carolina Upstate Rank South Carolina Upstate AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 246th 72.4 Points Scored 77.3 122nd 223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 62.6 16th 315th 33.1 Rebounds 40.9 31st 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 13.0 8th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 5.6 328th 152nd 14.0 Assists 13.1 214th 195th 11.9 Turnovers 12.5 255th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.