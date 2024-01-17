Presbyterian vs. High Point January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the High Point Panthers (6-9) against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mara Neira: 12.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christina Kline: 5.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nuria Cunill: 3.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
