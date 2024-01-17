The High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) meet a fellow Big South squad, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaleb Scott: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Players to Watch

  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 11.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
111th 77.8 Points Scored 85.3 13th
208th 72.3 Points Allowed 72.7 220th
277th 34.1 Rebounds 44.4 3rd
317th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.4 35th
249th 6.8 3pt Made 8.8 65th
118th 14.5 Assists 12.9 225th
109th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 85th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.