The High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) meet a fellow Big South squad, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-8, 1-1 Big South), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Samage Teel: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaleb Scott: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kezza Giffa: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Abdoulaye: 11.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Presbyterian vs. High Point Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 111th 77.8 Points Scored 85.3 13th 208th 72.3 Points Allowed 72.7 220th 277th 34.1 Rebounds 44.4 3rd 317th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 11.4 35th 249th 6.8 3pt Made 8.8 65th 118th 14.5 Assists 12.9 225th 109th 10.9 Turnovers 10.6 85th

