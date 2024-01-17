The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) are home in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (20-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSFL

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 27.7 points, 11.1 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela averages 11.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic puts up 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Saddiq Bey averages 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 boards.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Moritz Wagner gives the Magic 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 61.1% of his shots from the field.

Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Hawks Magic 122.6 Points Avg. 113.8 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 47.0% Field Goal % 47.4% 36.7% Three Point % 34.8%

