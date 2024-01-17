Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) against the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. VMI Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 285th 70.2 Points Scored 81.8 41st 251st 73.9 Points Allowed 79.6 343rd 44th 40.3 Rebounds 40.1 48th 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 73rd 205th 7.3 3pt Made 9 56th 315th 11.5 Assists 16.8 30th 358th 15.7 Turnovers 13.8 323rd

