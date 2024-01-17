Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) against the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. VMI Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank
285th 70.2 Points Scored 81.8 41st
251st 73.9 Points Allowed 79.6 343rd
44th 40.3 Rebounds 40.1 48th
165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 73rd
205th 7.3 3pt Made 9 56th
315th 11.5 Assists 16.8 30th
358th 15.7 Turnovers 13.8 323rd

