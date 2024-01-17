Furman vs. VMI January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) against the Furman Paladins (6-9, 0-2 SoCon), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Furman vs. VMI Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games
- January 20 at home vs Western Carolina
- January 13 at home vs East Tennessee State
- January 10 at home vs Citadel
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|285th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|81.8
|41st
|251st
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|79.6
|343rd
|44th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|40.1
|48th
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|73rd
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9
|56th
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|16.8
|30th
|358th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|323rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.