The Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC squad, the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Information

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK B.J. Mack: 13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Stute: 10.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 183rd 74.9 Points Scored 75.4 171st 19th 63 Points Allowed 69.3 131st 160th 36.9 Rebounds 37.5 133rd 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st 65th 8.8 3pt Made 8.3 108th 92nd 15.1 Assists 12.8 230th 23rd 9.4 Turnovers 11 119th

