Clemson vs. Georgia Tech January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|56th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|72.7
|236th
|160th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|240th
|111th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|40.9
|31st
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|40th
|54th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|33rd
|16.6
|Assists
|13.1
|214th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|12
|208th
