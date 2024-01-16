The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
56th 80.3 Points Scored 72.7 236th
160th 70.7 Points Allowed 73.6 240th
111th 38.1 Rebounds 40.9 31st
245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th
54th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 234th
33rd 16.6 Assists 13.1 214th
34th 9.8 Turnovers 12 208th

