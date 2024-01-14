Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) meet the Monmouth Hawks (6-4) in a clash of CAA squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Belle Kranbuhl: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Kaci Donovan: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jania Hall: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaye Haynes: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
