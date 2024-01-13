Saturday's SEC slate includes the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) facing the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Players to Watch

Sean East: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Nick Honor: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tamar Bates: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 149th 76.5 Points Scored 75.5 170th 187th 71.3 Points Allowed 63.1 21st 299th 33.8 Rebounds 37.1 160th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 145th 58th 9.1 3pt Made 8.8 70th 169th 13.7 Assists 15.4 82nd 96th 10.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.