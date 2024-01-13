Citadel vs. Wofford January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) against the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Winston Hill: 8.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Madison Durr: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Citadel vs. Wofford Stat Comparison
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|218th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|80.1
|67th
|57th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|290th
|94th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|40.1
|56th
|153rd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|224th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|31st
|318th
|11.5
|Assists
|16.4
|50th
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
