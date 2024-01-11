Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at HTC Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|64th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|79.6
|79th
|338th
|79.5
|Points Allowed
|64.0
|38th
|9th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|42.7
|15th
|12th
|12.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|94th
|143rd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|92nd
|15.2
|Assists
|15.9
|62nd
|253rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.4
|31st
