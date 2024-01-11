The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) face the Clemson Tigers (8-5) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.