Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meeting the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Mercer Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford vs. Mercer Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
66th 80.5 Points Scored 69.7 290th
317th 77.7 Points Allowed 71.9 207th
85th 39 Rebounds 34.3 273rd
197th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th
39th 9.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th
47th 16.4 Assists 13.6 170th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.3 130th

