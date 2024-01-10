Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) facing the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Winthrop Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Stewart: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Reddish: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Doucet: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alex Timmerman: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 119th 77.4 Points Scored 76.5 139th 225th 72.6 Points Allowed 68.3 113th 260th 34.6 Rebounds 36.1 211th 324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 237th 6.9 3pt Made 7.6 170th 103rd 14.8 Assists 11.6 306th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.