Wednesday's Sun Belt slate includes the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) against the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) at 6:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Arin Freeman: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

