The Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK

20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Mekhi Long: 4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 196th 74.3 Points Scored 81.3 53rd 42nd 64.4 Points Allowed 70.2 157th 253rd 34.8 Rebounds 38.5 101st 304th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 9.5 39th 64th 15.9 Assists 17.9 18th 86th 10.6 Turnovers 9.9 49th

