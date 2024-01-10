Citadel vs. Furman January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Citadel vs. Furman Stat Comparison
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|16th
|85.6
|Points Scored
|70.7
|279th
|344th
|80.3
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|45th
|60th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|125th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|260th
|12th
|18.6
|Assists
|10.8
|334th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|10.7
|91st
