The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) face a fellow Big South opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

  • Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Richards: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
222nd 73.3 Points Scored 71.8 253rd
205th 71.9 Points Allowed 73.6 247th
49th 40.3 Rebounds 33.8 290th
89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th
194th 7.4 3pt Made 7.4 194th
303rd 11.7 Assists 11.8 297th
103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

