Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) face a fellow Big South opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|222nd
|73.3
|Points Scored
|71.8
|253rd
|205th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|33.8
|290th
|89th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|194th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|194th
|303rd
|11.7
|Assists
|11.8
|297th
|103rd
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
