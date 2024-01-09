South Carolina vs. Alabama January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5, 0-0 SEC) playing the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 14.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
South Carolina vs. Alabama Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|3rd
|92.2
|Points Scored
|73.9
|210th
|313th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|28th
|64th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|44th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|4th
|11.3
|3pt Made
|8.8
|69th
|75th
|15.7
|Assists
|14.9
|102nd
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
