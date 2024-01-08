The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina State vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Howard -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 155.5 points in seven of 15 outings.

South Carolina State's contests this season have a 153.7-point average over/under, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

South Carolina State has a 9-6-0 record against the spread this year.

South Carolina State (9-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 10% more often than Howard (6-6-0) this season.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Howard 7 58.3% 75.7 146.8 78.4 161 150.6 South Carolina State 7 46.7% 71.1 146.8 82.6 161 151.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

South Carolina State is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulldogs have gone over the total seven times.

The Bison were 12-5-0 against the spread last year in MEAC play.

The Bulldogs score 7.3 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (78.4).

South Carolina State has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 78.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina State vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Howard 6-6-0 2-0 8-4-0 South Carolina State 9-6-0 8-5 10-5-0

South Carolina State vs. Howard Home/Away Splits

Howard South Carolina State 3-2 Home Record 4-2 2-7 Away Record 0-11 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.