Monday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 79-76 win for Howard, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no set line.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 79, South Carolina State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-2.9)

Howard (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

South Carolina State has compiled a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Howard is 6-6-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Bison games have gone over eight times. In the past 10 contests, South Carolina State is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Howard has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -197 scoring differential, falling short by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 272nd in college basketball and are giving up 82.6 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball.

South Carolina State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is collecting 39.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.6 per outing.

South Carolina State hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents (8.4).

The Bulldogs' 83.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 349th in college basketball, and the 97.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 323rd in college basketball.

South Carolina State has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (33rd in college basketball).

